Abstract

The Second Battle of Kharkov represented the Wehrmacht at its highest watermark, and the Red Army at its lowest ebb. Despite its incapability for large-scale offensive action in the spring of 1942, the Red Army attempted to recapture the city of Kharkov in a pincer movement from bridgeheads east of the city. Troops of the South-Western Front, commanded by Marshal Semyon Timoshenko, initially made good ground against Generalfeldmarschall Fedor von Bock’s thinly stretched Army Group South, only to be defeated by superior tactical and operational expertise in a smashing German counterattack.